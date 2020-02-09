Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > U-19 World Cup final: Bangladesh win toss, choose to bowl first against India

U-19 World Cup final: Bangladesh win toss, choose to bowl first against India

Khaleej Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
It is the first time that any Bangladesh side have reached the final of an ICC tournament.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Under-19 World Cup final: Bangladesh skittles out India for 177

Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer for India.
Hindu

Defending champions India take on Bangladesh in ICC U19 World Cup final

Irrespective of what happens in Sunday’s final, India have reinforced the fact that they are undisputed leaders at the under-19 level and the cricketing...
Zee News Also reported by •Indian ExpressNews24IndiaTimesMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @ANI: U-19 World Cup final: Bangladesh wins the toss, opts to bowl first against India, in Potchefstroom, South Africa #U19CWCFinal http… 18 minutes ago

DeySorub

Sõrûb dèy RT @tv9gujarati: U-19 World Cup final: Bangladesh wins the toss, opts to bowl first against India, in Potchefstroom, South Africa #U19CWCFi… 34 minutes ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports #U19CWC | #INDvBAN Left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra gets official warning for bowling a full-toss above waist height.… https://t.co/t3JmW3SYgv 39 minutes ago

AlhawatSantosh

SANTOSH AHLAWAT💎 RT @dna: India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup Final LIVE: #Bangladesh win the toss and opt to field #INDvBAN #U19CWCFinal #INDU19vsBANU19 #U1… 1 hour ago

imrajapandiyan

Rajapandiyan Raja RT @cricbuzz: Bangladesh U19 win the toss and elect to field in their maiden #U19CWCFinal Live action, here: https://t.co/V2XDKAdXIq 3 hours ago

SwapnilJ1

Swapnil Javkhedkar RT @circleofcricket: U19 World Cup Final 🇮🇳 v 🇧🇩: Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in #U19CWCFinal! #IN… 4 hours ago

afzalbhuiyan

Afzal Bhuiyan The Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team have won the toss and elected bowl first against India in the ICC Under-19 Wor… https://t.co/NvZXUKA6l5 4 hours ago

afzalbhuiyan

Afzal Bhuiyan The Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team have won the toss and elected bowl first against India in the ICC Under-19 Wor… https://t.co/ZvSwu4uwAS 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.