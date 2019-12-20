Global  

Thailand shooting spree leaves 26 dead, 57 wounded, officials say; suspect is fatally shot

Thailand shooting spree leaves 26 dead, 57 wounded, officials say; suspect is fatally shot

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A soldier with a grudge gunned down 26 people and wounded 57 in Thailand's worst shooting spree before he was fatally shot inside a mall in the country's northeast on Sunday, officials said.
Three dead including boy, 2, after mass shooting at shopping mall in Thailand [Video]Three dead including boy, 2, after mass shooting at shopping mall in Thailand

Three people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed and at least five seriously injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Thailand on January 9. The masked man burst into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:51Published

Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay' [Video]Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay'

A schoolboy in Thailand allegedly shot dead his classmate who bullied him for being gay. The 12-year-old youngster, who has not been named, told police he was angry that the lad, also 12, constantly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:31Published


Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thai officials said a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been...
Seattle Times Also reported by •DNA

