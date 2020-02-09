News24.com | Two US troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack

Global  

Two American troops have been killed and six others wounded when an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun opened fire, the US military has announced.
Two US soldiers killed, six wounded in Afghanistan attack

Two American troops were killed and six others wounded by an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun, the US military confirmed on Sunday.
Insider attack in Afghanistan kills two American soldiers and Afghan serviceman

Two U.S. soldiers and an Afghan soldier were killed when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the...
