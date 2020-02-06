Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Passengers began disembarking from the World Dream cruise ship on Sunday after Hong Kong authorities lifted a quarantine, saying all crew members had been cleared in tests for the novel coronavirus.
Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The ship is docked at Japan’s Yokohama port, where passengers are currently confined to their rooms and...
Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •NPR •Newsy •Terra Daily •The Age
