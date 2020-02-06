Global  

Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted

CBC.ca Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Passengers began disembarking from the World Dream cruise ship on Sunday after Hong Kong authorities lifted a quarantine, saying all crew members had been cleared in tests for the novel coronavirus.
News video: Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 01:09

 Cruise Ship Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The Princess Diamond cruise ship is entering its third full day of quarantine after a disembarked passenger tested positive for coronavirus. The ship is docked at Japan’s Yokohama port, where passengers are currently confined to their rooms and...

Coronavirus Latest: Departure For Cruise Ship Docked In New Jersey Delayed Again [Video]Coronavirus Latest: Departure For Cruise Ship Docked In New Jersey Delayed Again

A cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears was expected to set sail again Saturday, but its departure has been pushed back for a second time; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Over Coronavirus Concerns Still Not Cleared To Set Sail [Video]Cruise Ship Docked In Bayonne Over Coronavirus Concerns Still Not Cleared To Set Sail

A cruise ship delayed in Bayonne, New Jersey, over fears of the coronavirus was expected to set sail Saturday night, but now it's been delayed again.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Pune man back from Philippines quarantined

A 26-year-old man from Pune in Maharashtra, who recently returned from the Philippines via Hong Kong and Singapore, was on Saturday evening admitted in the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC News

Hong Kong checks quarantined ship for virus as medical workers escalate strikes

Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersNPRNewsyTerra DailyThe Age

