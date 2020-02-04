'Insurrection Of The Elite': Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker On Rise Of Brazil's Far-Right

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Petra Costa about the backlash she's faced from Brazil's right-wing government for her Oscar-nominated documentary "The Edge Of Democracy."



Recent related news from verified sources Brazil’s government blasts Oscar-nominated documentary-maker SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government criticized Oscar-nominated filmmaker Petra Costa on Monday after she once more labeled far-right President Jair...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



