News24.com | Thousands from cruise ship in Hong Kong freed after virus tests

News24 Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Thousands of people stranded aboard a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days were allowed to disembark on Sunday after its 1,800 crew tested negative for the deadly new coronavirus.
 Hong Kong has lifted a quarantine on the World Dream cruise ship after clearing all crew members of the new virus.

