Authorities: San Francisco shooting involved FBI agent

Seattle Times Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on a San Francisco street involving an off-duty FBI agent, officials said Sunday. A man suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the shooting late Saturday in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, said San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak. Arriving officers determined the shooting involved “an off-duty federal agent and […]
