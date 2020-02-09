Global  

Why is Raptors president Masai Ujiri travelling with Trudeau in Africa?

CTV News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has travelled to Ethiopia with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is attempting to garner support from African leaders for Canada’s bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.
Oakland police officer sues Raptors president Masai Ujiri for alleged assault

Despite charges not being filed for alleged assault, the officer claims Raptors president Masai Ujiri "hit him in the face and chest with both fists."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNCBC.caCTV News

Deputy sues Toronto Raptors’ boss over NBA Finals scuffle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A law enforcement officer in California is suing the president of the Toronto Raptors over a scuffle following the team’s NBA Finals...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV News

