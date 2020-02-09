Storm Ciara batters northern Europe with high winds, heavy ran

Part of a cafe and guest house has collapsed into a river as Storm Ciara battered Scotland with high winds and heavy rain. Police were called to Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro in Hawick..

Storm Ciara: Floods and disruption across the UK as snow on the way Widespread flooding and winds of more than 90 miles per hour have caused severe disruption as Storm Ciara batters the UK. Strong gusts will continue to hit Northern Ireland and most of Scotland after.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published 8 hours ago