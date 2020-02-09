Storm Ciara batters northern Europe with high winds, heavy ran

The River Irwell in Lancashire in the UK burst its banks on Sunday (February 9th) flooding a nearby road and forcing cars to turn back.
Storm Ciara is blasting the UK and Ireland with gale-force winds and heavy rains.
Widespread flooding and winds of more than 90 miles per hour have caused severe disruption as Storm Ciara batters the UK. Strong gusts will continue to hit Northern Ireland and most of Scotland after..
