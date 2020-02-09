Global  

Storm Ciara batters northern Europe with high winds, heavy ran

CBS News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
In Ireland, power was knocked out in an estimated 10,000 homes, farms and businesses.
News video: River bursts banks in Rossendale flooding roads as Storm Ciara batters UK

River bursts banks in Rossendale flooding roads as Storm Ciara batters UK 00:34

 The River Irwell in Lancashire in the UK burst its banks on Sunday (February 9th) flooding a nearby road and forcing cars to turn back. Storm Ciara is blasting the UK and Ireland with gale-force winds and heavy rains.

Wall of guest house collapses into river as storm batters the Borders [Video]Wall of guest house collapses into river as storm batters the Borders

Part of a cafe and guest house has collapsed into a river as Storm Ciara battered Scotland with high winds and heavy rain. Police were called to Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro in Hawick..

Storm Ciara: Floods and disruption across the UK as snow on the way [Video]Storm Ciara: Floods and disruption across the UK as snow on the way

Widespread flooding and winds of more than 90 miles per hour have caused severe disruption as Storm Ciara batters the UK. Strong gusts will continue to hit Northern Ireland and most of Scotland after..

Scotland braced for disruption as Storm Ciara batters the country

Scotland is braced for high winds and heavy rain as Storm Ciara batters the country, with warnings of a risk of danger to life.
Hurricane-force winds pound UK and Europe, upend travel

Hurricane-force winds pound UK and Europe, upend travelStorm Ciara battered the UK and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains yesterday, halting flights and trains and producing heaving seas that...
BrankoBubalo

Branko Bubalo RT @CBSNews: Storm Ciara batters northern Europe with high winds and heavy rain https://t.co/HMAXT0dvfC https://t.co/4HCiWaJGbP 2 minutes ago

BookShann

Shann Hayes RT @CBCAlerts: Storm Ciara batters U.K., northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains: https://t.co/GF0YkdicFP 16 minutes ago

