Sinn Fein demand place in government after election

Japan Today Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demanded on Sunday to be part of the next Irish government after early results indicated the left-wing party secured the most votes in an…
News video: Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls

Sinn Fein on the brink of power as Ireland heads to polls 03:11

 If Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald can turn the Irish nationalist party's opinion poll lead into a historic election breakthrough this week, it will be healthcare and housing not their signature demand for a united Ireland that will have put them on the brink of power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Counting under way in Ireland's General Election [Video]Counting under way in Ireland's General Election

Counting is under way following Ireland's General Election. An exit poll has indicated an extraordinary statistical dead heat between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail - with the three within a..

Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll [Video]Irish General Election: Leaders vote in close-run poll

Irish premier Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his Fine Gael party, as opinion polls show Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the status quo.

Recent related news from verified sources

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demand place in government after election

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demanded on Sunday to be part of the next Irish government after early results indicated the left-wing party secured the most votes...
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demand place in government after strong election showing

Irish nationalists Sinn Fein demanded on Sunday to be part of the next Irish government after the left-wing party secured the most votes in an election that...
