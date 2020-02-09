Global  

Ireland’s left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party surges in historic but inconclusive election

Sunday, 9 February 2020
DUBLIN – Ireland’s left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party shattered the country’s center-right status quo with its strongest-ever performance in this weekend’s general election, throwing Irish politics into uncertainty. Exit polls and early vote counts showed Sinn Fein on par with or ahead of the two mainstream parties that have dominated Irish politics for nearly a […]
News video: Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge

Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge 01:40

 Ireland began counting votes on Sunday in a national election that an exit poll indicated would show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein but leave a fractured political landscape with no clear path to a governing coalition. Emer McCarthy reports.

