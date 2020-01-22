Global  

Sydney floods: Great white shark seen in Narrabeen Lagoon, close to homes

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Sydney floods: Great white shark seen in Narrabeen Lagoon, close to homesThere are reports this morning that a great white shark has been lurking in a flooded Sydney lagoon close to homes and where, just yesterday, locals were swimming.Footage emerged on social media during wild weather on Sunday showing...
Mickant77

Mick Ant 🇦🇺 RT @emm_downunder: Sydney Floods: Great white shark spotted in Narrabeen Lagoon just metres from homes. 😂😂😂👍 https://t.co/OqMFdXMdKw https… 1 minute ago

DianaDJ7

Diana DJ Huge shark spotted in Sydney lagoon #sydneyflood #NSWfloods #floods #flashflooding #sydneyfloods https://t.co/Rdb4E27kX3 via @newscomauHQ 1 hour ago

emm_downunder

🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪🇺🇸 @EmmaDownUnder 🇵🇱🇭🇺🇷🇺🇦🇺 Sydney Floods: Great white shark spotted in Narrabeen Lagoon just metres from homes. 😂😂😂👍 https://t.co/OqMFdXMdKw https://t.co/sLYL2M3EJ1 6 hours ago

