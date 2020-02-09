Global  

Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with Oscars suit

CTV News Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at Sunday’s Oscars, wearing a Los Angeles Lakers' themed purple and gold suit withthe NBA icon’s number stitched into the lapels.
 Here are some of the hottest looks on this year’s Academy Awards red carpet, including styles from Billy Porter, Janelle Monáe, Spike Lee and Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish pays tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of her ‘In Memoriam’ performance at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Lee's outfit features Bryant's former Lakers number '24'
Spike Lee is making a fashion statement in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Oscars in a purple and gold suit.
