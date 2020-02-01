Global  

Coronavirus death toll jumps as Chinese Lunar New Year looms

CBS News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
In China, nearly 40,000 people have been infected​ and at least 900 have died, surpassing the amount of people who died from the SARS epidemic in 2003.
News video: American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

 BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after a Lunar New Year break that was extended to try to contain the outbreak. While the vast majority of...

China Workers Cautiously Return To Work [Video]China Workers Cautiously Return To Work

With the Lunar New Year celebrations concluded, workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday. The Chinese government has loosened some restrictions on work and travel..

Families Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year [Video]Families Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

The festive event was held at the Chinese American Museum.

American dies of coronavirus in China; infections spread to French ski resort

A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began...
China faces more border curbs as coronavirus toll rises to 259

Lunar New Year holidays draw to an end; more flights cancelled as toll touches 259
