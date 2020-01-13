Zidane Surpasses Mourinho To Go Third In Most La Liga Wins As Real Madrid Coach

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

By Sam France



Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Osasuna on Sunday saw Zinedine Zidane further cement his legendary place in the club’s history.



The victory was his 88th in La Liga – taking him above Jose Mourinho into third all-time for the most wins in the Spanish top flight as Madrid boss.



Only Miguel Munoz, who... 👓 View full article

