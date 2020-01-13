Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Zidane Surpasses Mourinho To Go Third In Most La Liga Wins As Real Madrid Coach

Zidane Surpasses Mourinho To Go Third In Most La Liga Wins As Real Madrid Coach

Eurasia Review Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
By Sam France

Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Osasuna on Sunday saw Zinedine Zidane further cement his legendary place in the club’s history.

The victory was his 88th in La Liga – taking him above Jose Mourinho into third all-time for the most wins in the Spanish top flight as Madrid boss.

Only Miguel Munoz, who...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bale going nowhere, insists Zidane [Video]Bale going nowhere, insists Zidane

Zidane says Bale is staying with Real

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published

Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico [Video]Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico

Real Madrid outduel rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zidane surpasses Mourinho to become Real Madrid boss with third-most La Liga wins


CaughtOffside

Real Madrid extend La Liga lead with comeback win over Osasuna

Real Madrid move six points clear at the top of La Liga after coming from behind to defeat Osasuna.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Zidane Surpasses Mourinho To Go Third In Most La Liga Wins As Real Madrid Coach https://t.co/V2WCr7ev05 49 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Zidane Surpasses Mourinho To Go Third In Most La Liga Wins As Real Madrid Coach https://t.co/uEZoQ6uY3n https://t.co/WQTr7S0UFM 50 minutes ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Zidane Surpasses Mourinho to Go Third in Most La Liga Wins as Real Madrid Coach | Al Bawaba https://t.co/4TkIrU5H5W via @skinnergj 1 hour ago

paragraph__

Ibrahim RT @baffa_ij: Zidane surpasses mourinho to go third in most laliga wins as real madrid coach. Well done zizou♡ 4 hours ago

SN_CA_Soccer

Sporting News Soccer Zidane surpasses Mourinho to go third in most La Liga wins as Real Madrid coach https://t.co/r1NuwDF252 https://t.co/ZXqSyDpKQw 5 hours ago

gaurav_krishnan

Gaurav Krishnan RT @caughtoffside: Impressive by Zidane... https://t.co/7xfX1sBbOV 6 hours ago

caughtoffside

CaughtOffside Impressive by Zidane... https://t.co/7xfX1sBbOV 6 hours ago

skyriche1

SKY NEWS The Frenchman saw his side come from behind to dispatch Osasuna 4-1 away from home, taking them six points clear at… https://t.co/6gmMQl49kz 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.