Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Mainland China virus cases rise again after earlier decline

Mainland China virus cases rise again after earlier decline

Japan Today Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Mainland China has reported another rise in cases of the new virus after a sharp decline the previous day, while the number of deaths grow by 97 to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS 03:21

 Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadership’s handling of the crisis.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China [Video]American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus: Dozens of cases found onboard cruise ship [Video]Coronavirus: Dozens of cases found onboard cruise ship

About 3,700 people on the Diamond Princess are being quarantined for at least two weeks off of Japan’s Yokohama port.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mainland China deaths rise to 490, cases exceed 24,000

Mainland China deaths rise to 490, cases exceed 24,000BEIJING (AP) — Deaths from the new virus rose to 490 in mainland China Wednesday and the number of new cases increased to 24,324, as China moved patients into...
WorldNews

China virus cases increase as more preventive measures taken

The rate of increase in new cases of the virus in China rose again after a brief respite, as the death toll rose to 722 on the mainland and countries around the...
Denver Post


Tweets about this

HenryYeung404

Henry Yeung RT @japantimes: Mainland China virus cases rise again after earlier decline https://t.co/beOO8vTkya 14 seconds ago

web61

Mark Weber RT @AP: BREAKING: China's health ministry reports 3,062 new cases of a respiratory virus, raising the Chinese mainland's total to more than… 14 seconds ago

news10nbc

news10nbc Mainland China virus cases rise again after earlier decline https://t.co/mtHk3z2JR3 2 minutes ago

HAPupo

Hector A Pupo RT @wsvn: Mainland China virus cases rise again after earlier decline https://t.co/jsqxsPIcwe 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.