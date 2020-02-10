St. Valentine: How A Beheaded Martyr Became The Poster Child For Romantic Love
Monday, 10 February 2020 () In most stores in the weeks leading up to St. Valentine’s day, you’re likely to find a plethora of pink and red cards, heart-shaped boxes of Russell Stover chocolates, and decor with nearly-naked chubby cherubs shooting hearts with bows and arrows.
It’s a far cry from the real Saint Valentine, an early Christian martyr...
Valentine’s Day is supposed to be romantic for couples, but if your love has resulted in a child, Valentine’s Day might look less like a rom-com. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study by Groupon.