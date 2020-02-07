Global  

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

Newsy Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting ActorWatch VideoBrad Pitt just won the Oscar for best supporting actor. It's his second Oscar overall, but his very first in the acting categories.

"You an actor?" 

"No, I'm a stuntman." 

For his role as Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," Pitt starred with fellow Oscar-winning actor Leonardo...
News video: Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor 00:50

 For his role as Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth in &quot;Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,&quot; Pitt starred with fellow Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

