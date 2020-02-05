Global  

Bernie Sanders asks for 'partial recanvass' of Iowa votes

New Zealand Herald Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders asks for 'partial recanvass' of Iowa votesSenator Bernie Sanders' campaign plans to ask for a "partial recanvass" of the results of last week's Iowa caucuses.A campaign aide confirmed the plans Sunday night (US time), ahead of a Monday deadline for candidates to ask the...
