Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Watch VideoLaura Dern just won the Oscar for best supporting actress. It's her first-ever win at the Academy Awards.



"Can you tell me a little more about what's going on. Because part of what we're going to do together is tell your story."



For her role as divorce attorney Nora Fanshaw in Netflix's "Marriage Story," Dern was... Watch VideoLaura Dern just won the Oscar for best supporting actress. It's her first-ever win at the Academy Awards."Can you tell me a little more about what's going on. Because part of what we're going to do together is tell your story."For her role as divorce attorney Nora Fanshaw in Netflix's "Marriage Story," Dern was 👓 View full article