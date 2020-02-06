Renee Murphy RT @flightradar24: Thanks to a strong, well-positioned jet stream, a @British_Airways 747 managed a new New York-London subsonic speed reco… 45 seconds ago Mary Stephens RT @USATODAY: Zoom! ✈️https://t.co/CwCMupvufZ 1 minute ago Newslocker Travel British Airways Sets Record for Fastest Subsonic Flight From New York to London #Travel https://t.co/wJ692iTmhi 1 minute ago C Parmar RT @NPR: British Airways Flight 112 traveled from New York City to London in 4 hours, 56 minutes — a new record for the fastest subsonic co… 2 minutes ago David Pitt RT @NPR: British Airways Flight 11 traveled from New York City to London in 4 hours, 56 minutes — setting the new record for the fastest su… 2 minutes ago MĀRTIŅŠ ERLATS British Airways Sets Record, Crossing The Atlantic In Under 5 Hours In Strong Winds https://t.co/2JAvhv4sFr 3 minutes ago GraballNews British Airways Sets Record for Fastest Subsonic Flight From New York to London https://t.co/PxUd08uf73 https://t.co/iJm3htvMzS 3 minutes ago Geoff Rogers 🔶 #FBPE "British Airways Sets Record for Fastest Subsonic Flight From New York to London" by BY NEIL VIGDOR via NYT New Yor… https://t.co/0PxpCVFMIN 3 minutes ago