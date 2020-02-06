Global  

British Airways Sets Record for Fastest Subsonic Flight From New York to London

NYTimes.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The flight, which took four hours and 56 minutes, reached a top speed of 825 miles per hour, according to flight-tracking data.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: British Airways Plane Flies 825 MPH, Breaks Transatlantic Fight Record

British Airways Plane Flies 825 MPH, Breaks Transatlantic Fight Record 00:41

 British Airways has set a new record for the fastest subsonic flight between New York and London.

This flight from New York to London crushes record for fastest subsonic flight [Video]This flight from New York to London crushes record for fastest subsonic flight

Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:29Published

Boeing breaks apart after skidding off runway, killing three people [Video]Boeing breaks apart after skidding off runway, killing three people

ISTANBUL — The crashed airplane, a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 on Flight 2193 from Izmir to Istanbul, arrived at the Sabiha Gokcen[e] airport at 6:19 p.m. on Wednesday. The plane was carrying..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published


British Airways records fastest ever New York-London flight at more than 800mph, as Storm Ciara ...

British Airways records fastest ever New York-London flight at more than 800mph, as Storm Ciara ...A British Airways flight has likely broken the fastest-ever subsonic New York to London crossing time after reaching speeds of more than 800mph. ...
WorldNews

British Airways flight crosses Atlantic in less than 5 hours

A British Airways plane flew between New York and London in less than five hours this weekend, setting a record for subsonic plane travel
Newsday

