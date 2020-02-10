Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Melbourne's famous Hosier Lane hit by vandals wearing face masks

Melbourne's famous Hosier Lane hit by vandals wearing face masks

New Zealand Herald Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Melbourne's famous Hosier Lane hit by vandals wearing face masksTourists from around the world count Hosier Lane on their must-see list when they visit Melbourne, but there isn't much to see today.Vandals hit the popular street art laneway on Saturday night wearing masks and carrying paint guns.In...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Destruction or art? Hosier Lane street art 'attacked'

Group of masked men uses paint-filled fire extinguishers to coat a large chunk of Melbourne’s internationally famous Hosier Lane.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marnieoneill7

Marnie O'Neill RT @Ro_Smith: Mindless idiots have painted over street art in Melbourne's Hosier Lane. They filmed the whole thing on a drone but wore mask… 7 minutes ago

JoshDaCat

Joshua Raoul Whittle RT @Asher_Wolf: Meet the worst assholes in Melbourne: Hosier Lane ruined by vandals in masks https://t.co/pgMkA4knQX 13 minutes ago

LisaAriganello

Lisa Ariganello RT @newscomauHQ: Vandals wearing face masks have painted over priceless street art in Melbourne’s touristy Hosier Lane. The act has been me… 23 minutes ago

paulwiggins

Paul Wiggins Vandals obliterate iconic Melbourne lane https://t.co/bxM2FI9KTQ via @newscomauHQ 1 hour ago

DarylAdair

Daryl Adair RT @CherylCritchley: The colourful art in Melbourne's laneways is part of what makes our city special. Destroying it like this is unthinkab… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.