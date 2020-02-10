Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > In a win for the world, 'Parasite' takes best picture Oscar

In a win for the world, 'Parasite' takes best picture Oscar

CTV News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Subtitle this: 'Parasite' is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Parasite’ Wins Best Picture

‘Parasite’ Wins Best Picture 00:57

 “Parasite” is the first non-English film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bong Joon Ho Discusses Multiple 'Parasite' Wins Backstage at 2020 Oscars [Video]Bong Joon Ho Discusses Multiple 'Parasite' Wins Backstage at 2020 Oscars

'Parasite' won four awards, including best picture, at 2020 Academy Awards.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 11:26Published

PARASITE's Thank You Cam Speech: Best Picture [Video]PARASITE's Thank You Cam Speech: Best Picture

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Best Picture for PARASITE. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Korean film 'Parasite' takes best picture Oscar; acting honors go to Phoenix, Zellweger, Pitt, Dern

Subtitle this: “Parasite” is the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho’s...
Japan Today

Parasite wins Best Picture and makes Oscar history

Parasite wins Best Picture and makes Oscar history
Polygon

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.