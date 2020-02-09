Global  

Thai gunman who killed 26 shot dead

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
*Nakhon Ratchasima:* A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot dead in a mall by commandos went on the rampage because of a debt dispute, the kingdom's premier said on Sunday, offering the first official speculation for the motive of an "unprecedented" shooting spree.

After a night, which seesawed between...
News video: Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting

Gunman shot dead after killing 26 in Thailand's worst mass shooting 00:40

 A soldier angry over a financial dispute has been shot dead by police after gunning down 26 people and wounding 57 in Thailand's worst mass shooting. The atrocity took place in a shopping mall in the north-western city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Recent related news from verified sources

Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thai officials said a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been...
Thai soldier shot dead after killing at least 26 people in 'unprecedented' mass shooting

A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people in a mass shooting in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima has been shot dead, according to authorities.
SBS


Aries_Em

Black Panther Was Killed in Thailand RT @RichardBarrow: ♦️[NYT] Soldier Kills 26 in Thailand Shooting Spree and Dies in Standoff https://t.co/J3W7bFlZQy ♦️[AP] Thailand Mass Sh… 27 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @NHKWORLD_News: 29 killed in Thai rampage, gunman shot dead https://t.co/iKovFZdob3 1 hour ago

voadeewa

VOA DEEWA Hundreds gathered in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Sunday, February 9, to mourn the victims of the worst mass shooti… https://t.co/wGNCXlK6Mo 2 hours ago

CeasarPepito

Julius Ceasar Pepito RT @TheManilaTimes: NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand: A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot dead in a mall by commandos… 2 hours ago

TheManilaTimes

The Manila Times NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand: A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot dead in a mall by comma… https://t.co/lYfVM2t6dW 2 hours ago

virapichet

virapichet 29 killed in Thai rampage, gunman shot dead | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News https://t.co/Aeqw388HrK 3 hours ago

azfvrrr

a z f a r An article of the Thai gunman who killed 29 civilians recently. Reading the comments by victims’ families... Heartb… https://t.co/hxzHoxSFPc 3 hours ago

HarrietNix

Harriet Nix Thai Gunman Who killed 26 in Rampage Shot Dead in Mall https://t.co/93wYxGMS9i via @ktla 3 hours ago

