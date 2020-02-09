Thai gunman who killed 26 shot dead

Monday, 10 February 2020 () *Nakhon Ratchasima:* A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot dead in a mall by commandos went on the rampage because of a debt dispute, the kingdom's premier said on Sunday, offering the first official speculation for the motive of an "unprecedented" shooting spree.
