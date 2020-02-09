Global  

South Korean thriller 'Parasite' wins four Oscars, including best picture

France 24 Monday, 10 February 2020
South Korean social satire "Parasite" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, making history as the first film not in the English language to win the movie industry's highest honor.
South Korean thriller 'Parasite' eyes upset on Oscars night

Hollywood's awards season comes to a close Sunday at the Oscars, with war epic "1917" battling a South Korean thriller for glory as a row swirls over the lack of...
France 24

Oscars 2020: Here is the full list of winners from the ceremony

South Korean film 'Parasite' wins four Oscars, but who were the other big winners from the 92nd Academy Awards?
Hindu Also reported by •AceShowbizDNA

