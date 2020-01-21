Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network

Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network

NYTimes.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
It’s the latest push by the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte against media outlets he views as critical of his government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katey Sagal Set to Lead ABC's Erin Brockovich Drama | THR News [Video]Katey Sagal Set to Lead ABC's Erin Brockovich Drama | THR News

Krista Vernoff's 'Rebel' has officially been ordered to pilot at the broadcast network.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:26Published

‘I Want My OTT’: Vevo’s Judelman Offers Ad Scale [Video]‘I Want My OTT’: Vevo’s Judelman Offers Ad Scale

It may have started out solely on YouTube and may have been cast simply as an online version of MTV, but music video network Vevo has bigger ambitions than that. In this video interview with Beet.TV,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:26Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eejj21891

[email protected] RT @avaya1403: Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network https://t.co/iQxMzXBWiU #NoToABSCBNShutDown 4 minutes ago

EntMediaNews

Nigel Guest Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network – The New York Times https://t.co/LMtyudxmal 16 minutes ago

browe46

@SouthEastAsia46 Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network https://t.co/HXKhFiGtH6 16 minutes ago

avaya1403

Avaya Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network https://t.co/iQxMzXBWiU #NoToABSCBNShutDown 21 minutes ago

lordmoz

Trevor Bartel Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network 😡🤒🤮 https://t.co/epziPbTeZg 30 minutes ago

Chen_HunChang

Chang Chen-Hun RT @_IainMartin: Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network https://t.co/pjbrqgRazp This is a shocking move to silenc… 38 minutes ago

pmc95

pc Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network https://t.co/PwQUjkeVLd 56 minutes ago

WillyGaleon

Willy Galeon RT @Cathy__Yang: Philippines Moves to Shut ABS-CBN, Its Leading Broadcast Network https://t.co/vrzp4i7zqq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.