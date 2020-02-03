Global  

Tycoon Li Ka-shing gives $13 million to Chinese city at virus epicenter

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The Li Ka-Shing Foundation, a charitable organization founded by the Hong Kong billionaire, has donated HK$100 million ($12.9 million) to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 900 people.
