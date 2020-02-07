Global  

Solar Orbiter blasts off on mission to reveal the sun's secrets

France 24 Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The US-European Solar Orbiter probe launched Sunday night from Florida on a voyage to deepen our understanding of the Sun and how it shapes the space weather that impacts technology back on Earth.
News video: Interview with Solar Astrophysicist from NASA about mission to face the sun

Interview with Solar Astrophysicist from NASA about mission to face the sun 03:22

 Meteorologist Trent Aric interviewed a Solar Astrophysicist from NASA about their mission to face the sun.

European Space Agency prepares to launch Solar Orbiter [Video]European Space Agency prepares to launch Solar Orbiter

Mandatory credit: European Space Agency The Solar Orbiter, a spacecraft designed and built in the UK, is ready for its journey to the Sun in a mission to unlock its secrets. It is expected to be..

Sun mission [Video]Sun mission

Solar Orbiter is being launched to find out more about how the Sun behaves.

Solar Orbiter launches on mission to reveal Sun's secrets

Miami (AFP) Feb 10, 2020 The US-European Solar Orbiter probe launched Sunday night from Florida on a voyage to deepen our understanding of the Sun and how it...
Space Daily

Solar Orbiter blasts off to capture 1st look at sun's poles

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Europe and NASA's Solar Orbiter rocketed into space Sunday night on an unprecedented mission to capture the first pictures of the...
SeattlePI.com


