Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronovirus case

CTV News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among an additional 66 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama.
