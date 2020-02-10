Sport24.co.za | Boucher sees 'unique' De Kock as long-term Proteas skipper

You Might Like

Tweets about this NKOSINGIPHILE MCHUNU I think they will eventually give him test captaincy too, looks like the coach is paving way for him, and im not su… https://t.co/TaL0fS4dn7 1 week ago Lesego Maluleka RT @News24: Boucher sees 'unique' De Kock as long-term Proteas skipper | @Sport24news https://t.co/vpR4246Ati https://t.co/sve9SkqIVk 1 week ago News24 Boucher sees 'unique' De Kock as long-term Proteas skipper | @Sport24news https://t.co/vpR4246Ati https://t.co/sve9SkqIVk 1 week ago Tulu RT @News24: https://t.co/pdTxfqQbDI | Boucher sees 'unique' De Kock as long-term Proteas skipper https://t.co/LJR0evtiPV 1 week ago @CitrusRamaphosa RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/wXp19EiZgn | Boucher sees 'unique' De Kock as long-term Proteas skipper: Proteas coach Mark Boucher believ… 1 week ago All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Boucher sees 'unique' De Kock as long-term Proteas skipper https://t.co/buDOkVbaeg #cricketthingsSA 1 week ago Johann Voges RT @Sport24news: Boucher sees 'unique' De Kock as long-term Proteas skipper. https://t.co/7e09BgkYKz https://t.co/TE713FAbyW 1 week ago Sport24 Boucher sees 'unique' De Kock as long-term Proteas skipper. https://t.co/7e09BgkYKz https://t.co/TE713FAbyW 1 week ago