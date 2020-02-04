Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus

China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus

NPR Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The new figures come as the head of the World Health Organization warns that a few cases of 2019nCoV that have been spread by people who never traveled to China could be "the tip of the iceberg."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: China's coronavirus containment strategy is not working

China's coronavirus containment strategy is not working 01:22

 WUHAN, CHINA — China continues to struggle. On Thursday, China's number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections grew to 28,000 cases or a 15 percent increase over the previous day. According to CNN, reported deaths have spiked, which increased the death toll to 600 fatalities. The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

China Workers Cautiously Return To Work [Video]China Workers Cautiously Return To Work

With the Lunar New Year celebrations concluded, workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday. The Chinese government has loosened some restrictions on work and travel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan [Video]China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

The death toll in mainland China surpassed 700 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China admits 'shortcomings' as coronavirus death toll hits 425

China records its biggest single-day increase in deaths since the outbreak was first reported late last year.
Al Jazeera

Hong Kong sees first virus death as more countries confirm local transmission

Hong Kong sees first virus death as more countries confirm local transmissionBeijing (AFP) Feb 4, 2020 Three more Asian countries confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday among citizens who had not travelled to China, as Hong Kong...
Terra Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CedarRapidsIow

Cedar Rapids Iowa * China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus  NPR * Spread of coronavirus outside China could… https://t.co/zXttbwDBpY 26 seconds ago

Citizen_Alert1

Dictator Watch RT @Distinct_Words: China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus https://t.co/WwiwriyYoc 4 minutes ago

HoustontexasT

Houston Texas China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus - NPR https://t.co/YWX1HFZDMb 8 minutes ago

SeattleWashin

Seattle Washington China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus - NPR https://t.co/lZLArWZd8z 8 minutes ago

BemidjiMinneso

Bemidji Minnesota * China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus  NPR * Spread of coronavirus outside China could… https://t.co/Jije5s0Wjc 8 minutes ago

RochesterMinnes

Rochester Minnesota China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus - NPR https://t.co/IrO48q813w 8 minutes ago

ehealthandfitne

ehealthandfitness China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus - NPR https://t.co/a6VNEccRYm 8 minutes ago

PaulHarringto19

Paul Harrington China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus - NPR https://t.co/N3wQugwrLc 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.