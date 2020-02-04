China Reports Nearly 100 Deaths In A Single Day From Coronavirus
Monday, 10 February 2020 () The new figures come as the head of the World Health Organization warns that a few cases of 2019nCoV that have been spread by people who never traveled to China could be "the tip of the iceberg."
WUHAN, CHINA — China continues to struggle.
On Thursday, China's number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections grew to 28,000 cases or a 15 percent increase over the previous day.
According to CNN, reported deaths have spiked, which increased the death toll to 600 fatalities.
The...