South Koreans explode with joy over ‘Parasite’ Oscar wins
Monday, 10 February 2020 () SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans reacted with rare collective joy Monday after director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won the Oscar for best picture and three other awards, good news that came as their country struggles to guard against a new virus and counter North Korea’s nuclear threat. The movie’s wins made history in […]
