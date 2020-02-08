Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll
Monday, 10 February 2020 () DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland’s political parties were scrambling to adjust to a new reality Monday, after an earth-shaking election that saw the left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein win the biggest share of votes. Sinn Fein, the party historically linked to the Irish Republican Army and its violent struggle for a united Ireland, received 24.5% of […]
Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is ready to enter government in Ireland and it would be undemocratic to exclude it, leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Sunday after tallies indicated her party narrowly..
DUBLIN – Ireland’s left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party shattered the country’s center-right status quo with its strongest-ever performance in this... Seattle Times Also reported by •France 24 •Belfast Telegraph •CBC.ca
You Might Like
Tweets about this
The Open View Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll https://t.co/HayBwVBLMK https://t.co/Hc0ZLumUpR 16 minutes ago
Big 2 News KMID Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll https://t.co/9gh02FVeBE 49 minutes ago
metaCapitalism Irish Election Produces an Earthquake as Sinn Fein Tops Poll https://t.co/TmcRzwlq7N 57 minutes ago
The Times Record Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll https://t.co/9zB7XiSgQD 58 minutes ago
Steven D. Cook Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll https://t.co/FAu3HbdOQz 59 minutes ago
Christine RT @WashTimes: Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll https://t.co/gyUPryWB4Q 1 hour ago
RAY BAEZ Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll https://t.co/kt84hiTXF4 1 hour ago
Patrick Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll: Ireland’s political parties were scrambling to adjust… https://t.co/D9m1nCUSKU 1 hour ago