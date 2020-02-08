Global  

Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland’s political parties were scrambling to adjust to a new reality Monday, after an earth-shaking election that saw the left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein win the biggest share of votes. Sinn Fein, the party historically linked to the Irish Republican Army and its violent struggle for a united Ireland, received 24.5% of […]
News video: Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls

Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls 01:33

 Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast his ballot in Dublin on Saturday, in a general election that is likely to remove him from power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge [Video]Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is ready to enter government in Ireland and it would be undemocratic to exclude it, leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Sunday after tallies indicated her party narrowly..

Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election [Video]Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. While counting will continue..

Irish election 2020 updates: Sinn Fein surge to record victory

Sinn Fein is celebrating a stunning election victory, with it winning the popular vote.
Belfast Telegraph

Ireland’s left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party surges in historic but inconclusive election

DUBLIN – Ireland’s left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party shattered the country’s center-right status quo with its strongest-ever performance in this...
Seattle Times Also reported by •France 24Belfast TelegraphCBC.ca

