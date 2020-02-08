Irish election produces an earthquake as Sinn Fein tops poll

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland’s political parties were scrambling to adjust to a new reality Monday, after an earth-shaking election that saw the left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein win the biggest share of votes. Sinn Fein, the party historically linked to the Irish Republican Army and its violent struggle for a united Ireland, received 24.5% of […] 👓 View full article

