Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump

Al Jazeera Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Mitt Romney voted to convict US President Trump, becoming the lone Republican to break ranks.â€¨
Pam Bondi: It's disappointing that Mitt Romney bought into Adam Schiff's lies [Video]Pam Bondi: It's disappointing that Mitt Romney bought into Adam Schiff's lies

Pam Bondi: It&apos;s disappointing that Mitt Romney bought into Adam Schiff&apos;s lies

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:55Published

Trump concludes unfair treatment during impeachment trial [Video]Trump concludes unfair treatment during impeachment trial

President Donald Trump gave a victorious “speech” after his impeachment acquittal. He said: "We've been going through this now for over three years. It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Utah Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump during the impeachment trial. Read his full speech on the Senate floor

Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump, who was acquitted on both impeachment articles. In a floor speech, he explained his position.
USATODAY.com

Backlash against 'sore loser' Mitt Romney after he votes to convict Trump

Republicans, including Mr Trump, accuse their party's former presidential nominee of being a secret Democrat.
BBC News

Imyourhuckleberry RT @ForTheRuleOfLaw: "For most Senate Republicans, save for Senator Mitt Romney who voted to convict on one article, defending the Constitu… 1 minute ago

RDM🇺🇸 RT @1776AmericaUSA: Wonder why Romney voted to convict President Trump? Romney’s national security advisor in his 2012 campaign, Joseph Cof… 11 minutes ago

#BlueWave2020 🌊🇺🇸🗽#VoteBlue2020 #Resist⚖️🇺🇸 'We don't want him': Trump tells Utah governor he can 'keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president https://t.co/su2I9V9LLz 14 minutes ago

Linda Cooper RT @Independent: Trump tells Utah governor he 'can keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president https://t.co/okDA0MjDsD 21 minutes ago

Linda tanner RT @mmpadellan: No matter what trump says, No matter how much he brags, No matter how many Republicans point to his acquittal... That vote… 22 minutes ago

Helen O'Peel 'We don't want him': Trump tells Utah governor he can 'keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president.… https://t.co/1EIirLz99o 23 minutes ago

Seattle Blue 2 'We don't want him': Trump tells Utah governor he can 'keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president https://t.co/sla0JWipRW 23 minutes ago

Mark T Geiger 'We don't want him': Trump tells Utah governor he can 'keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president https://t.co/ybOT37irTE 36 minutes ago

