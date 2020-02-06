Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump

Imyourhuckleberry RT @ForTheRuleOfLaw: "For most Senate Republicans, save for Senator Mitt Romney who voted to convict on one article, defending the Constitu… 1 minute ago RDM🇺🇸 RT @1776AmericaUSA: Wonder why Romney voted to convict President Trump? Romney’s national security advisor in his 2012 campaign, Joseph Cof… 11 minutes ago #BlueWave2020 🌊🇺🇸🗽#VoteBlue2020 #Resist⚖️🇺🇸 'We don't want him': Trump tells Utah governor he can 'keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president https://t.co/su2I9V9LLz 14 minutes ago Linda Cooper RT @Independent: Trump tells Utah governor he 'can keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president https://t.co/okDA0MjDsD 21 minutes ago Linda tanner RT @mmpadellan: No matter what trump says, No matter how much he brags, No matter how many Republicans point to his acquittal... That vote… 22 minutes ago Helen O'Peel 'We don't want him': Trump tells Utah governor he can 'keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president.… https://t.co/1EIirLz99o 23 minutes ago Seattle Blue 2 'We don't want him': Trump tells Utah governor he can 'keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president https://t.co/sla0JWipRW 23 minutes ago Mark T Geiger 'We don't want him': Trump tells Utah governor he can 'keep Mitt Romney' after senator voted to convict president https://t.co/ybOT37irTE 36 minutes ago