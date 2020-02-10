Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Russia jails left-wing activists for up to 18 years despite outcry

Russia jails left-wing activists for up to 18 years despite outcry

Reuters India Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
A Russian court on Monday imposed 6-18 year jail terms against seven left-wing campaigners after finding them guilty of terrorism charges, a ruling decried by the Kremlin's critics who said the activists had been framed and some tortured.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia jails activists for up to 18 years after accusing them of belonging to 'fictitious' terror group

Critics of the Kremlin say the terror group is fictional
Independent

Russia jails left-wing activists on ‘terrorism’ charges, sparking outcry

Russian prosecutors on Monday sentenced members of a left-wing youth group to prison terms ranging from six to 18 years on terrorism-related charges, prompting...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sherman4713

Sherman Putterman (Bernie Sanders 2020 🇺🇸) Russia jails left-wing activists for up to 18 years despite outcry. https://t.co/fRfXUNiWmJ 17 minutes ago

CymbleneJ

Cymblene Jones RT @swsog: Russia jails left-wing activists on ‘terrorism’ charges, sparking outcry https://t.co/2HrG95WlvE 1 hour ago

jdifrancis

jdifrancis Russia jails left-wing activists on ‘terrorism’ charges, sparking outcry https://t.co/W40zblEu0d 2 hours ago

Eupolemus1

Eupolemus - THE GOOD SPIRIT OF WAR RT @Eupolemus1: Russia jails left-wing activists on ‘terrorism’ charges, sparking outcry https://t.co/On53q9MGhk #FoxNews 2 hours ago

Eupolemus1

Eupolemus - THE GOOD SPIRIT OF WAR Russia jails left-wing activists on ‘terrorism’ charges, sparking outcry https://t.co/On53q9MGhk #FoxNews 2 hours ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Russia jails left-wing activists on ‘terrorism’ charges, sparking outcry https://t.co/tcI2uEYgzI 3 hours ago

RussianInsight

Russian Insight Russia jails left-wing activists on 'terrorism' charges, sparking outcry https://t.co/ugaExA85zL 3 hours ago

swsog

Southwest Special Operations Group Russia jails left-wing activists on ‘terrorism’ charges, sparking outcry https://t.co/2HrG95WlvE 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.