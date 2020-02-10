Global  

'Speechless': South Korea hails top Oscars prize for Parasite

Al Jazeera Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Director Bong Joon-ho's movie became the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood's biggest prize.
News video: 'Parasite' Wins Big At Oscars, Makes History

'Parasite' Wins Big At Oscars, Makes History 04:58

 Bong Joon-ho’s masterfully devious class satire took Hollywood’s top prize at the Oscars Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars wrap: 'Parasite' makes history with best picture win

Movie history was made at the Oscars Sunday as South Korea's black comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award,...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •NPRbizjournalsFT.com

Upstart Neon wins top Oscars prize, Netflix falls short again

Three-year-old independent film distributor Neon upstaged the traditional Hollywood studios and streaming giant Netflix Inc on Sunday to grab the coveted best...
Reuters

