Former North Korean diplomat to run in South Korea's April general election: Yonhap

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to Britain who defected to the South, is expected to run in an April general election as a member of the main opposition party, Yonhap New Agency reported on Monday citing a party official.
