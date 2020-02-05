Former North Korean diplomat to run in South Korea's April general election: Yonhap

defcon moderator RT @BuckTurgidson79: "Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea in 2016, plans to run in the April 15 genera… 2 hours ago William Kim 김영권 https://t.co/zDyI2WOgad Former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho defected to the South. Now he’s running for parli… https://t.co/6WKS9PePGL 3 hours ago CSIS Korea Chair Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea in 2016, plans to run in the April 15 gene… https://t.co/p10bKGYihO 4 hours ago Plaid North Korea North Korean defector, former North Korean diplomat in UK, decided to run in parliamentary elections. https://t.co/Mk5fmR3r84 4 hours ago Manfred RT @CP24: Defected former North Korean diplomat running in South Korea's parliamentary election https://t.co/gWRZFyZZmr https://t.co/GkcQ4t… 4 hours ago Britt Louise RT @jeongminnkim: Thae Yong-ho, a former high-ranking North Korean diplomat who defected in 2016, will run for office in South Korea’s upco… 5 hours ago netdog713 Former North Korean diplomat to run in South Korea's April general... https://t.co/wKPL4qIS0d 6 hours ago NorthKoreaRealTime "Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea in 2016, plans to run in the April 15 gen… https://t.co/GfIy9As0xl 6 hours ago