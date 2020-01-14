Global  

PM Trudeau arrives in Kuwait to visit Canadian troops amid regional tensions

CTV News Monday, 10 February 2020
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Kuwait to visit Canadian troops about a month after they were relocated there from Iraq.
