Mexican art critic's stunt shatters $20G contemporary piece

FOXNews.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
A Mexican art critic’s plan to show her disdain for a contemporary installation by setting a soda can atop the work took an unanticipated turn when the stunt shattered the piece.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mexican art critic shatters contemporary piece at art fair

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An art critic has destroyed a contemporary piece at Mexico’s premiere art fair, setting off a spirited debate about what constitutes art....
Seattle Times

