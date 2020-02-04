Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Joe Biden downplays New Hampshire amid last-minute scramble

Joe Biden downplays New Hampshire amid last-minute scramble

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his top backers are downplaying expectations on the eve of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, while his rivals for the nomination look to the Granite State for a new springboard. “You’ve got to get 1,900 delegate or more, and this is just getting started,” Biden said […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Looking Beyond New Hampshire Primary At Salem NH Event

Joe Biden Looking Beyond New Hampshire Primary At Salem NH Event 01:58

 Joe Biden focused on criticizing President Trump during his event Monday. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Voters Could Change The Outcome Of New Hampshire Primary [Video]New Voters Could Change The Outcome Of New Hampshire Primary

The population of New Hampshire has changed significantly since the 2016 election. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:54Published

'What I Have Is Grit': Amy Klobuchar Enthusiastic After Recent New Hampshire Surge [Video]'What I Have Is Grit': Amy Klobuchar Enthusiastic After Recent New Hampshire Surge

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has seen a recent surge heading into Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden pivots to NH, hits Trump and Sanders

With results from the Iowa caucuses still unclear, former Vice President Joe Biden pivoted to New Hampshire. Biden hit President Donald Trump on the issue of...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersFOXNews.comCBS News

Biden, in New Hampshire, jokingly calls student 'a lying, dog-faced pony soldier'

Presidential contender Joe Biden jokingly called a college student in New Hampshire a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" during a campaign event on Sunday, just...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.