Solar Orbiter Launch Takes Solar Science To New Heights
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Solar Orbiter, a new collaborative mission between ESA (European Space Agency) and NASA to study the Sun, launched at 11:03 p.m. EST Sunday on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
At 12:24 a.m. Monday, mission controllers at the European Space Operations...
The Solar Orbiter – which aims to unlock the secrets of the Sun – is on its way to the star. Built by Airbus in Stevenage, it lifted off into space in the Atlas V 411 rocket from Nasa’s Cape Canaveral site in Florida just after 4am UK time. There were hugs of congratulations and relief at the...
The Solar Orbiter, built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on an unprecedented mission to the sun, expected to yield insight into how solar radiant energy affects Earth. Soraya Ali reports.