Solar Orbiter Launch Takes Solar Science To New Heights

Eurasia Review Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Solar Orbiter, a new collaborative mission between ESA (European Space Agency) and NASA to study the Sun, launched at 11:03 p.m. EST Sunday on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

At 12:24 a.m. Monday, mission controllers at the European Space Operations...
News video: Lift off: Solar Orbiter on its way to the Sun

Lift off: Solar Orbiter on its way to the Sun 00:51

 The Solar Orbiter – which aims to unlock the secrets of the Sun – is on its way to the star. Built by Airbus in Stevenage, it lifted off into space in the Atlas V 411 rocket from Nasa’s Cape Canaveral site in Florida just after 4am UK time. There were hugs of congratulations and relief at the...

NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles [Video]NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

The Solar Orbiter, built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on an unprecedented mission to the sun, expected to yield insight into how solar radiant energy affects Earth. Soraya Ali reports.

ESA and NASA count down to launch of Solar Orbiter mission to study Sun's poles [Video]ESA and NASA count down to launch of Solar Orbiter mission to study Sun's poles

ESA and NASA count down to launch of Solar Orbiter mission to study Sun's poles

Watch Solar Orbiter launch live

Watch Solar Orbiter launch liveWatch the launch of ESA’s new powerful Sun explorer, Solar Orbiter, on ESA Web TV on Monday 10 February from 03:30 GMT (04:30 CET).
Solar Orbiter launch replay

Solar Orbiter launch replayVideo: 00:00:00 Watch a replay of the launch of Solar Orbiter, ESA’s new Sun-exploring spacecraft, which will look at our parent star from a completely new...
آمحمد آسعود آل آسعود 🇸🇦🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦+🎄🐪👆🌍 RT @NASA: It’s official - we’re headed to the Sun! ☀️ At 11:03pm ET on Sunday, Feb. 9, #SolarOrbiter, an international collaboration betwe… 2 minutes ago

fenix_fenix RT @NASASun: Following #SolarOrbiter's 11:03pm ET launch, mission controllers received a signal from the spacecraft indicating its solar pa… 5 minutes ago

蘢茸Roujou RT @NASA360: Up, up and away! 🚀☀️ The @esa and @NASA collaborative mission #SolarOrbiter has successfully launched on its way to study our… 9 minutes ago

