More than 100 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries that Trump sought to play down, say reports

Independent Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
More than 100 US troops have reportedly been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, following rocket attacks by Iran on US-Iraqi bases Donald Trump sought to play down.
