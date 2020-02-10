Global  

Merkel's Succession Plan Falls Apart As Her Protégée Bows Out

NPR Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
"I regard this decision with great respect, though I greatly regret it," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that she won't run for chancellor.
