Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > BlazeTv Host Gets Triggered By Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar Speech

BlazeTv Host Gets Triggered By Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar Speech

eBaums World Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
BlazeTv Host Gets Triggered By Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar SpeechThis is it, the destruction of America is finally upon us.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight [Video]'Parasite's' Oscar Win Is Setting The Internet Alight

"Parasite" swept four of the biggest categories at Monday night's Oscars. It took home statues for best picture, best international film, best original screenplay, and best director for Bong Joon..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

'Parasite' Creators Celebrate Their Historic Oscar Wins Backstage [Video]'Parasite' Creators Celebrate Their Historic Oscar Wins Backstage

Director Bong Joon-ho, screenwriter Han Jin-won, and producer Kwak Sin Ae discuss their historic Best Picture win at the 2020 Oscars. Plus, Bong Joon-ho teases his upcoming projects and gives a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 11:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Slam TV Host for Complaining About Parasite's Oscars Win

Chrissy Teigen is not happy with Jon Miller, a BlazeTV host, who complained that Parasite and Bong Joon Ho‘s Best Original Screenplay win at the 2020 Oscars....
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.