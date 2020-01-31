MyCityNews.ca California police officer suing Masai Ujiri in wake of championship altercation https://t.co/1QpA539PiF https://t.co/09GsrMDfaL 15 minutes ago Justice4All California police officer suing Masai Ujiri in wake of championship altercation https://t.co/aftCa7mybJ Just like… https://t.co/qzYffNuv23 22 minutes ago Marie Bridel Everything you need to know...about the California police officer / deputy suing Masai Ujiri for assault. (Other th… https://t.co/HWfe2N4lig 27 minutes ago Melanie RT @CBCToronto: California police officer suing Masai Ujiri in wake of championship altercation https://t.co/RehHhtoKxw https://t.co/InejzT… 27 minutes ago Meegan Read RT @ScottRegehr: California police officer suing Masai Ujiri in wake of championship altercation https://t.co/tM3LvLtCtB https://t.co/P0yik… 28 minutes ago Scott Regehr California police officer suing Masai Ujiri in wake of championship altercation https://t.co/tM3LvLtCtB https://t.co/P0yikcHlLu 29 minutes ago BbcCnn Life California police officer suing Masai Ujiri in wake of championship altercation https://t.co/O4OQroF6TJ 39 minutes ago NextSportStar.com The story that just won't go away... A California police officer is now suing Raptors president Masai Ujiri over a… https://t.co/ptj6ajggPw 43 minutes ago