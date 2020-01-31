Global  

California police officer suing Masai Ujiri in wake of championship altercation

CBC.ca Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is being sued by the California police officer he scuffled with in the moments after his team won the NBA championship last June.
