Protesters blocking Via Rail tracks force train cancellations for fourth straight day

CTV News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Anti-pipeline protesters in Belleville, Ont. continue to block Via Rail tracks forcing train cancellations between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa for a fourth day in a row.
News video: Indian rail shows off mechanised 'train wash' service

Indian rail shows off mechanised 'train wash' service 01:23

 A newly opened cleaning station for trains was filmed operating in south India. The automatic station, filmed on February 8 in Bangalore, Karnataka, can be seen washing a train carriage that is passing by on a section of the rail tracks.

Train Carefully Reverses over Collapsed Bridge due to Flooding [Video]Train Carefully Reverses over Collapsed Bridge due to Flooding

Occurred on January 26, 2020 / Prairie, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "I went to Prairie Creek (in Prairie 330km West of Townsville) for a look at the water levels after a night of heavy..

Mong Kok protesters hurl projectiles at Hong Kong riot police on first day of Lunar New Year [Video]Mong Kok protesters hurl projectiles at Hong Kong riot police on first day of Lunar New Year

Police reportedly fired tear gas on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong on Saturday (January 25) after a crowd gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots. Video shows..

Hamilton train driver's daunting day as he avoided tragedy three times

Hamilton train driver's daunting day as he avoided tragedy three timesIn a bid to remind Kiwis about rail safety, a Hamilton train driver has spoken out about his recent daunting day where he managed to avoid three tragedies on his...
New Zealand Herald

Halted train travel along 2 of Via Rail's busiest routes 'a bit of a disaster' for disrupted passengers

With train travel along two of Via Rail’s busiest routes halted by protesters for a second straight day on Sunday, passengers say they have found themselves in...
CBC.ca

JRMolly1

JR Molly RT @TPostMillennial: Environmental activists have blocked rail tracks for the fourth day now, blocking passenger and freight trains between… 3 minutes ago

wallydebling

Debber 4days WHY #OPP?? Protesters blocking Via Rail tracks force train cancellations for fourth straight day https://t.co/1pxWWlawki 1 hour ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Protesters blocking VIA Rail tracks force train cancellations for fourth straight day - CTV News has been published… https://t.co/kQ6ZLApeDY 2 hours ago

Aprylismyname

Apryl Lee Further VIA Rail service blockades c/o CTV News. Not my fault, Jason. https://t.co/v7w4GqnzOr 2 hours ago

Aprylismyname

Apryl Lee Ok so, picked my Holiday Inn February price and days, and meandered online over to VIA Rail to read this First Nati… https://t.co/OLMHcEVHrG 2 hours ago

danthe98man

Dan Arnold RT @globalnews: VIA Rail’s website says no passenger trains between Toronto and Montreal, or Toronto and Ottawa, are running due to “the pr… 2 hours ago

