JR Molly RT @TPostMillennial: Environmental activists have blocked rail tracks for the fourth day now, blocking passenger and freight trains between… 3 minutes ago Debber 4days WHY #OPP?? Protesters blocking Via Rail tracks force train cancellations for fourth straight day https://t.co/1pxWWlawki 1 hour ago Canadanewsmedia Protesters blocking VIA Rail tracks force train cancellations for fourth straight day - CTV News has been published… https://t.co/kQ6ZLApeDY 2 hours ago Apryl Lee Further VIA Rail service blockades c/o CTV News. Not my fault, Jason. https://t.co/v7w4GqnzOr 2 hours ago Apryl Lee Ok so, picked my Holiday Inn February price and days, and meandered online over to VIA Rail to read this First Nati… https://t.co/OLMHcEVHrG 2 hours ago Dan Arnold RT @globalnews: VIA Rail’s website says no passenger trains between Toronto and Montreal, or Toronto and Ottawa, are running due to “the pr… 2 hours ago