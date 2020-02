Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoDNC Chairman Tom Perez said he is "absolutely not" considering resignation after the Iowa caucuses fell into disarray.



On Sunday, Perez said he understands why everyone is angry after a faulty app contributed to lengthy delays in releasing results.



"I'm frustrated. I'm mad as hell and everybody is. I think what... Watch VideoDNC Chairman Tom Perez said he is "absolutely not" considering resignation after the Iowa caucuses fell into disarray.On Sunday, Perez said he understands why everyone is angry after a faulty app contributed to lengthy delays in releasing results."I'm frustrated. I'm mad as hell and everybody is. I think what 👓 View full article