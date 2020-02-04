Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > World Health Organization > Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads

Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
A week ago, only two laboratories in Africa could diagnose the novel coronavirus that originated in China and is rapidly spreading around the world. As of Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) expected every nation in Africa to be able to diagnose the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins [Video]Humans May Have Contracted Coronavirus From Pangolins

Health officials believe the China-borne virus originated in bats.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

San Diego couple stuck at sea, after Asian ports blocked entry due to Coronavirus concerns [Video]San Diego couple stuck at sea, after Asian ports blocked entry due to Coronavirus concerns

A San Diego couple is stuck on the Holland America Westerdam after they said Asian countries denied access to their ports, amid concerns of Coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colombia first Latin American country to run coronavirus tests - government

Colombia is the first country in Latin America able to do its own diagnostic tests for the fast-spreading coronavirus, a flu-like virus which has killed more...
Reuters Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Tweets about this

debbraseeh

Debbra Seehafer "Countries Rush to Build Diagnostic Capacity as Coronavirus Spreads" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/P3CoxcHtFy 2 minutes ago

Hatchatorium

The Hatchatorium Group, LLC RT @WallStNewscast: $CODX - Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/T23Mtm7yO5 5 minutes ago

WallStNewscast

Wall Street Newscast $CODX - Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/T23Mtm7yO5 7 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/rQCZ89wncg https://t.co/p05ttEvA5e 8 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/VKGYzv6bsN https://t.co/4aRW2L71H9 8 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads: A week ago, only two laborat… https://t.co/ha0pt9Eydv 10 minutes ago

thedextazlab

 Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/fpnWmCgFDs 11 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Countries rush to build diagnostic capacity as coronavirus spreads - https://t.co/vPGm2IRsbB 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.