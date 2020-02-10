Downpours cause flooding across Deep South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Storms stretching across the Deep South dumped heavy rains on Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, causing flash floods that covered roads and forced some schools to close. Dozens of roads were under water in low-lying areas across the Tennessee Valley after a hours of rain, and cars crept along flooded streets […]

