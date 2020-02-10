Global  

Downpours cause flooding across Deep South

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Storms stretching across the Deep South dumped heavy rains on Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, causing flash floods that covered roads and forced some schools to close. Dozens of roads were under water in low-lying areas across the Tennessee Valley after a hours of rain, and cars crept along flooded streets […]
 Roads were flooded and rivers were rising across the Deep South on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again filled a Mississippi lake where a dam previously was in danger of failing.

Heavy downpours led to flooded roads, closed schools and rising rivers across the Deep South on Tuesday, and more drenching rain is on the way.  
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Roads were flooded and rivers were rising across the Deep South on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again filled a...
