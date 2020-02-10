Downpours cause flooding across Deep South
Monday, 10 February 2020 (
1 day ago)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Storms stretching across the Deep South dumped heavy rains on Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, causing flash floods that covered roads and forced some schools to close. Dozens of roads were under water in low-lying areas across the Tennessee Valley after a hours of rain, and cars crept along flooded streets […]
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
10 hours ago < > Embed
Roads were flooded and rivers were rising across the Deep South on Tuesday after a day of heavy rains that once again filled a Mississippi lake where a dam previously was in danger of failing. Roads flooded, rivers rising across Deep South 00:35
