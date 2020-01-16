Global  

The DOJ Will Review Information Rudy Giuliani Collected In Ukraine

Newsy Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The DOJ Will Review Information Rudy Giuliani Collected In UkraineWatch VideoAttorney General William Barr says the Department of Justice will look over information about Joe and Hunter Biden that Rudy Giuliani collected in Ukraine — though Barr says it should be reviewed with skepticism.

"We have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine. There are a lot...
News video: The DOJ Will Review Information Rudy Giuliani Collected In Ukraine

 Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will look over information that Rudy Giuliani collected on Joe and Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: DOJ To Review Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine Information [Video]Sen. Lindsey Graham: DOJ To Review Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine Information

Sen. Lindsey Graham told CBS&apos; &quot;Face the Nation&quot; that Attorney General William Barr told him about the exchange of information.

Parnas Dishes On Donald [Video]Parnas Dishes On Donald

The associate of Rudy Giuliani has given a bombshell interview on TV, directly implicated President Donald Trump in the plot to force Ukraine to smear Joe Biden.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: DOJ Has Established a Process to Review Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine Information


TIME

Newsy

muddyinpb

Shelby LaFontaine RT @thedailybeast: AG William Barr confirmed that the Justice Department would review material that Rudy Giuliani gathered from Ukrainian s… 47 minutes ago

thedailybeast

The Daily Beast AG William Barr confirmed that the Justice Department would review material that Rudy Giuliani gathered from Ukrain… https://t.co/nacoznv4Ey 3 hours ago

realBertEgbe

Bert Egbe RT @WashTimes: Lindsey Graham says Justice Department will review Rudy Giuliani's information on Ukraine, Bidens https://t.co/7Iwo7xv6t8 h… 21 hours ago

